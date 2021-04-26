Debra Sue “Debbie” Gregg, 64, of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Apr 28
Service
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
11:00AM
Wenatchee Cemetery
Western Ave
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
