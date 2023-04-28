Derrek Barrington 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Derrek Barrington, 34, of Leavenworth, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Derrek Barrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary