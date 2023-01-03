Diana May Patterson, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Jan 7
Service
Saturday, January 7, 2023
10:00AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1621 Maiden Lane,
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
