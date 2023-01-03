Diana May Patterson 4 hrs ago 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diana May Patterson, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Diana Patterson, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jan 7 Service Saturday, January 7, 2023 10:00AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1621 Maiden Lane, WENATCHEE, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Memorial Arrangement Diana May Patterson Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary