Dillis “Dick” Ward, 95, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
To plant a tree in memory of Dillis Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Dillis “Dick” Ward, 95, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription