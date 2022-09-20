Don Edward Gimlin 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Don Edward Gimlin, 87, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley. To plant a tree in memory of Don Gimlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Don Edward Gimlin Arrangement Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary View Special Section