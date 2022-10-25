Donald Casal Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Casal, 67, of Chelan, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Casel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daniel Casel Donald Casel Arrangement Precht Rose Chapel Donald Casal Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary