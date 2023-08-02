Donna Biram Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna Biram, 91, of Malaga, died Monday, July 24, 2023.Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Biram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enology Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary