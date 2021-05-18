Donna Lavonne Wilmoth, 88, of Wenatchee Valley, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Wilmoth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Donna Lavonne Wilmoth, 88, of Wenatchee Valley, died Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
WENATCHEE — Literally rooted in the cycle of seasons, the agriculture industry and change remain close acquaintances. Read more
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription