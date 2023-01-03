Donna M. Kitchen 5 hrs ago 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna M. Kitchen, 90, of Othello, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Kitchen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donna M. Kitchen Arrangement Othello Funeral Home Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary