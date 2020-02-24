Dorothy M. Smith, 92, of Wenatchee, formerly of Omak, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Jones & Jones ~ Betts Funeral Home
302 9thStreet
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Feb 29
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Jones & Jones ~ Betts Funeral Home
302 9thStreet
Wenatchee, WA 98801
