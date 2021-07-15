Dwight Dean Pflugrath, 64, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

To send flowers to the family of Dwight Pflugrath, please visit Tribute Store.

Join the online forum

Service information

Jul 24
Service
Saturday, July 24, 2021
11:00AM
Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene
111 Ski Hill Drive
LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags