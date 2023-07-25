Edith Christopher, 103, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Service information

Aug 1
Celebration of Life Service
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
10:00AM
Jones & Jones ~ Betts Funeral Home
302 9thStreet
Wenatchee, WA 98801
