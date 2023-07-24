Eilene Brown Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eilene Brown, 97, of Chelan, died Friday, July 14, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To plant a tree in memory of Eilene Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary