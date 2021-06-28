Eldon “EC” Martin, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Jul 10
Service
Saturday, July 10, 2021
10:00AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
1301 10th NE
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
