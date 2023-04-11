Emily P. Conley 49 min ago 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emily P. Conley, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, March 27, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Emily Conley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary