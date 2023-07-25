Ernesto ‘Ernie’ Gonzales Rodriguez 16 hrs ago 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ernesto “Ernie” Gonzales Rodriguez, 63, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Ernesto "Ernie" Gonzales Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary