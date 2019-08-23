Saturday, August 24
Bouke Armand Verkerk, 67, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Reception to follow at Columbia Valley Brewing, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Madelon D. Hysaw, 97, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Interment will be at Kenedy Cemetery, Kenedy, Texas. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Jael Baker, 24, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Tuesday, August 27
Pat A. Shull, 95, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. family and friends gathering to celebrate her life at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. She sang and made two albums, from one we will hear her sing, “There is Coming a Day.”