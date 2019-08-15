Thursday, August 15

Kirsha Marie Dick, 26, of Wenatchee: Noon celebration of life will be at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Arnold Jones, of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. graveside service will be held at the Cashmere City Cemetery, Pioneer Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Friday, August 16

Margaret E. Blankenship, 101, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside services will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Avenue. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.Saturday, Aug. 24.

