Thursday, August 22

Joanne G. Gardner, of East Wenatchee: Noon memorial service will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 N.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Erlan John Miller, 85, of Waterville: 11 a.m. graveside services with military honors will be held at the Cashmere Cemetery. A viewing will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 204 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, Cashmere.

Dorothy E. Juchmes, 91, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Friday, August 23

James “Jim” Tiedeman, 69, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Red Tail Canyon Farm, 11780 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Marilyn C. Zenner Prince, 79, of Oroville: 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1715 Main St., Oroville. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, is in care of arrangements.

