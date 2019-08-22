Thursday, August 22
Joanne G. Gardner, of East Wenatchee: Noon memorial service will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 N.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Erlan John Miller, 85, of Waterville: 11 a.m. graveside services with military honors will be held at the Cashmere Cemetery. A viewing will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 204 Cottage Ave., Cashmere. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, Cashmere.
Friday, August 23
James “Jim” Tiedeman, 69, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Red Tail Canyon Farm, 11780 Freund Canyon Road, Leavenworth. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Marilyn C. Zenner Prince, 79, of Oroville: 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1715 Main St., Oroville. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, is in care of arrangements.
Saturday, August 24
Helen Louise (Davolt) Graybeal, 98, of Tacoma (formerly of Wenatchee Valley): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Rocky Reach Dam Park, to honor, rejoice in, and share memories of Helen’s 98 years of living.
Bouke Armand Verkerk, 67, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Reception to follow at Columbia Valley Brewing, 538 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Madelon D. Hysaw, 97, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Interment will be at Kenedy Cemetery, Kenedy, Texas. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Jael Baker, 24, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.