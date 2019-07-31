Friday, August 2
Richard L. Lutz: 11:30 a.m. luncheon will be served at Chateau Faire Le Pont, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. The family asks that you please RSVP at lutzman11@gmail.com if you are planning to attend. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Smith, 85, of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. service will be held at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Friends and family may visit the Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home for viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, August 3
June D. Goehner, 73, of Dryden: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at 11670 Riverbend Drive, Leavenworth. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Elva Rose (Mitchell) Rose, 90, of Omak: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 328 Riverside Drive, Omak, and will be followed by a Graveside Service at the Riverside Cemetery in Riverside. Viewing will be Friday, August 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel in Okanogan is in charge of arrangements.