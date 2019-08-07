Friday, August 9
Joanne Marie Ivins, 86, of Cashmere: 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at Henry’s Place in Cashmere. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
Jane Ann Bowles Knecht, 80, of Wenatchee: 11:30 a.m. memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Feel free to wear your “denim.”
Betty Jean Graybill, 91, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Michael Compton, 70, of Wenatchee (Squilchuck): 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at King’s Orchard Church, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, August 10
John C. Gordon, of Chelan: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson. Pastor Gordon Hyde will officiate. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Precht- Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Delores Maxine (Reed) Richmond, 94, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Richard Albert Gronlund, 70, of Rock Island: 10 am. memorial service, with military honors, will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
James Robert “Bob” Jess of Dayton: 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Coulee City Gun Club, 10846 Road 36 N.E., Coulee City.