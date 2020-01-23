Saturday, Jan. 25
Denise M. Briggs, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St N.E. No. 4976, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Betty Kelley West, of Leavenworth: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Leavenworth Methodist Church, 418 Evans St. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.
Theresa Marie Kerns Harris, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, with entombment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A 7 p.m. Rosary will be recited on Friday, January 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Donald Martin Baker, 95, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. He will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent, with full military honors on Feb. 17. Arrangements are by the Chapel of the Valley.