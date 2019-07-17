Wednesday, July 17
Judith Caroline (Stetner) Weber, 78, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Quincy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 2nd Ave. S.E. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Thursday, July 18
Hugh Arbuckle of Ephrata: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Our Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 172 Ivy St. S.E., Ephrata. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.
Donald Dean Friedrich, 93, of Stanwood and formerly of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. graveside service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Friday, July 19
Lucinda Pauline Raatz Robbins, 52: 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at East Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St N.E., East Wenatchee.
Saturday, July 20
David Kemp Billingsley, 77, of Palisades: 11 a.m. service will be held at Community Church of Ephrata, 54 K St. S.E. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.
Bernie Clifton “Corky” Pace III, 63, of Bakersfield, Calif., and formerly of Wenatchee: Noon celebration of life will be held at 615 Olympus Drive, Wenatchee. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m.