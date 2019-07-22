Saturday, July 20

Carole Anne Owens, of East Wenatchee: 2 to 5 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Sunshine Ranch, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Sunday, July 21

Jean F. Jones, of Queens Creek, Ariz., and formerly of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service will be held at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee.

Wednesday, July 24

Richard C. “Dick” Harris, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee.

Carol Peters, of Manson: 10:30 a.m. burial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster, and Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

