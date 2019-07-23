Wednesday, July 24

Richard C. “Dick” Harris, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee.

Carol Peters, of Manson: 10:30 a.m. burial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster, and Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Richard Earl Hulsey of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee.

Friday, July 26

Eugene Herbert Gatewood, 95, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee.

