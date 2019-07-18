Thursday, July 18

Donald Dean Friedrich, 93, of Stanwood and formerly of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. graveside service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Friday, July 19

Lucinda Pauline Raatz Robbins, 52: 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at East Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.

Saturday, July 20

David Kemp Billingsley, 77, of Palisades: 11 a.m. service will be held at Community Church of Ephrata, 54 K St. S.E. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.

Bernie Clifton “Corky” Pace III, 63, of Bakersfield, Calif., and formerly of Wenatchee: Noon celebration of life will be held at 615 Olympus Drive, Wenatchee. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m.

Carole Anne Owens, of East Wenatchee: 2 to 5 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Sunshine Ranch, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.