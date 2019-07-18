Thursday, July 18
Donald Dean Friedrich, 93, of Stanwood and formerly of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. graveside service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Friday, July 19
Lucinda Pauline Raatz Robbins, 52: 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at East Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Saturday, July 20
David Kemp Billingsley, 77, of Palisades: 11 a.m. service will be held at Community Church of Ephrata, 54 K St. S.E. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.
Bernie Clifton “Corky” Pace III, 63, of Bakersfield, Calif., and formerly of Wenatchee: Noon celebration of life will be held at 615 Olympus Drive, Wenatchee. Lunch will begin at 1 p.m.
Carole Anne Owens, of East Wenatchee: 2 to 5 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Sunshine Ranch, 2265 Easy St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.