Thursday, July 11
Velma T. Miller, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at the United First Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Burial following at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N., Western Ave., Wenatchee Services handled by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Saturday, July 13
Dr. Kenneth Joe Blue, 80, of Lynnwood: 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Open Door Baptist Church, 17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For more information please contact the church office at 425-743-4922. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.