Thursday, July 11

Velma T. Miller, of Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at the United First Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Burial following at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N., Western Ave., Wenatchee Services handled by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Saturday, July 13

Dr. Kenneth Joe Blue, 80, of Lynnwood: 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Open Door Baptist Church, 17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For more information please contact the church office at 425-743-4922. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.