Friday, July 26
Eugene Herbert Gatewood, 95, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, July 27
Laura “Jo” Hamilton, 89, of Okanogan: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Okanogan County Agriplex. Following the service, lunch will be served in the Annex. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel and the Okanogan County Crematory of Okanogan are caring for the arrangements.
Rozanne Marie Lind, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service of worship and thanksgiving in celebration of her life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Don Hubbard McWhirter, 100, of Leavenworth: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Leavenworth Community United Methodist Church, 418 Evans St., Leavenworth. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Calvert Essex “Bud” Spurrier Sr., 89, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.