Wednesday, July 17

Judith Caroline (Stetner) Weber, 78, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Quincy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 2nd Ave. S.E. A viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 3rd and G St. S.E., Quincy, and at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Thursday, July 18

Hugh Arbuckle of Ephrata: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Our Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 172 Ivy St. S.E., Ephrata. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.