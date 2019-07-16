Wednesday, July 17
Judith Caroline (Stetner) Weber, 78, of Quincy: 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Quincy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 2nd Ave. S.E. A viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 3rd and G St. S.E., Quincy, and at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Thursday, July 18
Hugh Arbuckle of Ephrata: 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Our Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 172 Ivy St. S.E., Ephrata. Arrangements are by Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.