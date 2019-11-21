Friday, Nov. 22
Linda Edith Barnes, of Malaga: 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Interment will follow at the Entiat Cemetery. Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Burton “Bud” Schonover, 82, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Frances M. “Frankie” Kelley Pulse Brender, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth. A 1 p.m. celebration of life will be at the Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Bruce A. Gellatly, 92, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Please visit the Jones and Jones–Betts Funeral Home website for more information. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Warren Moyles, 86, of Cashmere: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St.
Ben Eugene Smalley, 84, of Manson: 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Manson High School gym. A reception will follow in the high school commons area. All are invited. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Thomas “Tommie” Wentz, of East Wenatchee: 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Sage Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee.
Beverly June Scott, 80, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service will be held in the small chapel at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. There will not be a graveside service.
Douglas “Doug” Anthony Dunkin, 53, of Coulee City: 11 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. S.W., Quincy. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Richard Harris Thomason, 71, of Brewster: 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at the Brewster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17 Hospital Way. Interment will be held at the Entiat City Cemetery, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Barnes Funeral Chapel, Brewster, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Danny Lee “Dan” Campbell, Sr., 74, of Chelan: 2 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., with Rev. Kyle Plew officiating. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Darrol C. Chamberlain, 75, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside burial will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.