Tuesday, Nov. 19
James L. McMahan, 77, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
