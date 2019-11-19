Saturday, Nov. 23
Frances M. “Frankie” Kelley Pulse Brender, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, in Leavenworth. A 1 p.m. celebration of life will be at the Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Bruce A. Gellatly, 92, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Please visit the Jones and Jones–Betts Funeral Home website for more information. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Bonnie Sue Mitchell, of East Wenatchee: 1 to 5 p.m. celebration of life open house will be held at the Red Lion, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
Ben Eugene Smalley, 84, of Manson: 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Manson High School gym. A reception will follow in the high school commons area. All are invited. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Danny Lee “Dan” Campbell, Sr., 74, of Chelan: 2 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., with Rev. Kyle Plew officiating. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.