Saturday, September 21

Andoinette Roberson, of Tonasket (formerly of Brewster), and Tony Zaversnik, of Brewster: 11 a.m. combined service will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, followed by a luncheon/reception at the Brewster American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main St. Barnes Funeral Home, Brewster, is assisting with arrangements.

Wayne Allen Rice, 89, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, with a reception to follow.

