Saturday, Sept. 7
Ronald Ray Stetner, of Quincy: 11:30 a.m. celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 3rd Ave. S.E., Quincy. A gathering will follow at 2 p.m. at the Quincy Moose Lodge, 109 E St. S.E. Arrangements assisted by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Lenore Elaine Sitton, 81, of Julesburg, Colo. and formerly of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Gertrude Rohlman, 100 and nine months, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Scott Langager officiating. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Donna Brunz, 81, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.