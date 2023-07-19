Funeral Service Directory Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, July 21Vivian Annette Paine, of East Wenatchee: A service will be held at 11 a.m. at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, with a luncheon after.Dorothy Lindell, of Wenatchee: A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary