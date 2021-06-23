Friday, June 25
Ilene Mae Boorman of Quincy: A 12:30 p.m. graveside service will be at the Quincy Valley Cemetery, with a casual open house to follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Boorman Farms in George, 3519 Road O S.W., Quincy.
Charles R. Aumell of Wenatchee: A noon Holy Rosary will be held at St. Joseph Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, with the Funeral Mass to follow at 1 p.m.
William Graham Harris, 93, of Omak: 2 p.m. services for William Harris will be held at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan.
Saturday, June 26
Doyle G. Culp, 70, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at the Wenatchee First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee.
Dorthy Gamble, 93, of Brewster: 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Community Log Church, 209 S. 4th St., Brewster, with pie and ice cream to follow at the Annex.
David L. Goodwin, 87, of Hartline: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Goodwin Ranch, 39953 Road R-NE (one mile south of Hartline), followed by lunch.
Jerri Lee Hofman of Pateros: A 1 p.m celebration of life will be held for Jerri Lee Hofmann at Pateros High School, 344 Beach St, Pateros.
Michael D. Wood, 61, of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.
Monday, June 28
Jodie M. Moore of East Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jerry J. Bartram of East Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Wednesday, June 30
Alex Pete Harvill of Ephrata: An 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Ephrata High School’s Kiwanis Field.