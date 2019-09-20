Friday, September 20
Mary Ellen Rix Moog, of Oregon City, Ore. (formerly of Wenatchee): 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. followed by a potluck reception at the Eagles Hall, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Ina “Lea” Littlefield-Page, 83, of East Wenatchee: 10 a.m. celebration of life will be held near the waterfall in Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, September 21
Clara Kirk, of Chelan: 1 p.m. memorial service at Precht Rose Chapel in Chelan followed by refreshments at the Chelan Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Darlene Kay Rosenberger of Waterville: 5 p.m. celebration of life in Walla Walla Point Park, Shelter No. 2, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee. Bring a blanket or chair if you wish, followed by a potluck celebration at the Moose Lodge, 859 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.
Sandra Wall, of Chelan: 11 a.m. combined celebration of life service for both Sandra and her husband John will be at Christ Center Chelan, 204B E. Okanogan Ave., Chelan. Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, is entrusted with arrangements.
Andoinette Roberson, of Tonasket (formerly of Brewster), and Tony Zaversnik, of Brewster: 11 a.m. combined service will be held at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, followed by a luncheon/reception at the Brewster American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main St. Barnes Funeral Home, Brewster, is assisting with arrangements.
Harold Maloney Schroeder, of Wenatchee: Noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Highlander Golf Course, 2920 8th St. S.E., East Wenatchee. A private inurnment will be held prior at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Wayne Allen Rice, 89, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, with a reception to follow.
Irene Kossow, of Waterville: 1 p.m. graveside service, officiated by Rev. Sarah Kossow, will be held at the Waterville Cemetery with a reception to follow at 214 W. Locust St. in Waterville. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Gerald Louis “Jerry” Copp of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Sunday, September 22
Alison Faye Randall, 52, of Wenatchee: 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Walla Walla Point Park in Shelter No. 2. All friends are invited. There will be a potluck. Please bring a dish to share.
Monday, September 23
June Fitzpatrick, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Friday, September 27
John Thomas “Jack” Stevens, 93, of Manson: 4 p.m. memorial service will be at the North Shore Bible Church, 13 Wapato Point Paerkway, Manson. The service will be followed by a dinner, which was Jack’s wish as he wanted to express his gratitude to the community, his family, and friends, for their many years of support.