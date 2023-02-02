Funeral Service Directory 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Feb. 4Kenneth Lee Buzard: A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, 12874 Cemetery Road, Leavenworth. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary