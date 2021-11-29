Tana Marie Zahn, 39, of Methow: A 1 to 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Johnny’s Pub, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee. Another celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Methow Community Club, in the town of Methow.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Donna May Samuelsen of East Wenatchee: A 10:30 a.m. celebration of life will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. We will be travelling from there to the Cashmere Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.
Friday, Dec. 3
Harald Riise, 84, of Leavenworth: A 1 p.m. celebration of life memorial will be held in the “Chapel” at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort, 7375 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, with a reception to follow in the Salmon Gallery.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Benjamin Charles Higgins of Chelan: A 1 to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Campbell’s Resort, in the Centennial Ballroom, 104 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.