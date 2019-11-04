Wednesday, November 6
Ruth M. Griffith, 85, of Manson: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 215 W. Allen Ave., Chelan. Services by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Saturday, November 9
Karen Ann Webb, 76, of Chelan: 1 p.m. memorial service is planned at the Chelan United Methodist Church, 206 N. Emerson St., Chelan. Precht Rose Chapel, is entrusted with services.
Ralph Barrutia, of Brewster: Noon Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 214 S. 5th St., Brewster. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster.