Friday, August 2
Jacqueline “Jackie” Smart, 85, of Wenatchee: 10 a.m. service will be held at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Friends and family may visit the Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home for viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Ruth L. Keys, 94, of Chelan: 5 p.m. Mass of Catholic burial will be held at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 215 W. Allen Ave., Chelan. 9 a.m. Graveside service will be performed Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Fraternal Cemetery, 240 Union Valley Road, Chelan. Services entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Saturday, August 3
June D. Goehner, 73, of Dryden: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at 11670 Riverbend Drive, Leavenworth. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Elva Rose (Mitchell) Rose, 90, of Omak: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 328 Riverside Drive, Omak, and will be followed by a Graveside Service at the Riverside Cemetery in Riverside. Viewing will be Friday, August 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel in Okanogan is in charge of arrangements.
Jim Compton, 81, of Quincy: 1 p.m. celebration of life ceremony will be held at Purdy & Walters Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road in Lynnwood, followed by a graveside service and luncheon.
Monday, August 5
James M. Deale Sr., 85, of Wenatchee: Noon memorial service will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee. Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.
Charles R. Kahler, 96, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 N.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, is assisting with arrangements.