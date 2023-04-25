Friday, April 28

Jolly Ann Seyster of Wenatchee: A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for coffee and Cookies. Service begins at 1 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags