Jolly Ann Seyster of Wenatchee: A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for coffee and Cookies. Service begins at 1 p.m.
Roy Dell “Spider” Riggan of Brewster: Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster. His service will be held at the Brewster Middle School Gymnasium on Saturday, with interment immediately following at Locust Grove Cemetery in Brewster. Barnes Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave your thoughts and memories, please go to BarnesChapel.com.
Saturday, April 29
Donna Kitchen of Quincy: A mass and celebration of life to be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N., Quincy. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata.
Paul Matthew Clark of Quincy: A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Timothy W. Hicks of Mansfield: A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., at United Protestant Church,130 Second Ave., Mansfield.
