Sunday, August 18
Michael Diana Tupling-Rodrigue, 41, of Wenatchee: 2 to 6 p.m. celebration of life at Hampton Hideaway, 2503 Hampton Road, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Thursday, August 22
Joanne G. Gardner, of East Wenatchee: Noon memorial service will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 N.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee. A reception will follow at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.