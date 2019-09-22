Saturday, September 21
Gerald Louis “Jerry” Copp of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Sunday, September 22
Alison Faye Randall, 52, of Wenatchee: 3 p.m. memorial service will be held at Walla Walla Point Park in Shelter No. 2. All friends are invited. There will be a potluck. Please bring a dish to share.
Friday, September 27
John Thomas “Jack” Stevens, 93, of Manson: 4 p.m. memorial service will be at the North Shore Bible Church, 13 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson. The service will be followed by a dinner, which was Jack’s wish as he wanted to express his gratitude to the community, his family, and friends, for their many years of support.