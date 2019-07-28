Tuesday, July 30
Jacob L. Lasley, 19, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Friday, August 2
Richard L. Lutz: 11:30 a.m. luncheon will be served at Chateau Faire Le Pont, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. The family asks that you please RSVP at lutzman11@gmail.com if you are planning to attend. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Saturday, August 3, 2019
June D. Goehner, 73, of Dryden: 1 p.m. celebration of life will be held at 11670 Riverbend Drive, Leavenworth. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Elva Rose (Mitchell) Rose, 90, of Omak: 1 p.m. celebration of life service will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 328 Riverside Drive, Omak, and will be followed by a Graveside Service at the Riverside Cemetery in Riverside. Viewing will be Friday, August 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Funeral Chapel in Okanogan is in charge of arrangements.