John Hall Nieman, 64, St. John, formerly of Wenatchee Valley: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at the Cashmere Cemetery with full military honors. Service arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Michele Boyd of Chelan: A noon memorial service will be held at St. Francis de Sale Catholic Church, 215 W. Allen Ave., Chelan. Arrangements by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Florence Anna Hampton Roskos, 91, of Mesa, Arizona, and Wenatchee: A 1 to 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at Monitor United Methodist Church, 3799 Fairview Canyon, Monitor.
Wednesday, May 25
James Patrick McDonald Jr. of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. resurrection Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 6213 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee with a celebration to follow in Kuykendall Hall. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones~Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
