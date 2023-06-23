Funeral Service Directory Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, July 1Byron “Bud” Wilbur Truswell: A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Service Directory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary