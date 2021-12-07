Frederick Otha “Fred” Walk of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Kayla A. Harmon, 34, of East Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee.
Mary J. Eidson, 99, of Mansfield: A noon memorial service will take place at the United Protestant Church, 130 Second Ave., Mansfield. Masks would be appreciated. A luncheon will follow at the Pioneer Club. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Paige E. Balling of Wenatchee: An 11:30 a.m. celebration of life service will be provided by Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1550 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee. Contact Cascade Unitarian Universalist by email at admin@cascadeuu.org to view it online.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Jose “Joey” Sanchez-Wachoski, formerly of Wenatchee: An 11 a.m. service will take place at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee. A 4 p.m. viewing for friends and family will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 13.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Mike Fortune, 67, of East Wenatchee: A memorial service is planned for Jan. 20, 2022. An obituary with details about the service will be published closer to the date.
