David Charles Spann, 33, of Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Squilchuck State Park Lodge, 2805 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee.
Denise Leah “Dee” Schoenmakers, 65, of Wenatchee: A noon memorial service will be held on the lawn outside of the Cashmere Church of God Faith of Abraham, 5700 Pioneer Ave. The family asks that green (Dee’s favorite color) be worn to the service.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Scott Jeffery Tucker, 51, of Wenatchee: A 1 p.m. memorial will be held at Linden Tree Park at the east end of Ninth Street in Wenatchee. Please bring your own chair, and if needed, a mask.
Monday, Sept. 13
John Scott, 80, of Cashmere: A 10 a.m. graveside service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Wilnoree Lovis Hold Fowler, 99, of East Wenatchee, formerly of Quincy: A Celebration of Life/100th Birthday celebration will be held at 1 p.m., at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. N.W.
